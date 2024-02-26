Revealed: Black Country among worst areas in UK for car thefts

New figures released by Dataloft as part of a national study by security group ADT looked at areas in the UK worst affected by car theft crime.

The research compares the numbers of car thefts per 1,000 people in the 2023/24 financial year and revealed that all four Black Country boroughs are in the top 10 areas worst impacted.

In March 2023, police launched an appeal to find these thieves who were seen on CCTV breaking into a Fiesta. Photo: West Midlands Police

Walsall was ranked as the second worst affected area in the UK, experiencing 394 reported car thefts among a population of 284,300 people - a rate of 1.39 thefts per 1,000 people.

The shocking figures were released to help shed light on the extent of car crime and to make residents aware of the possible dangers in their areas.