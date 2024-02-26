Express & Star
Police seize air pistol and bail suspect after 'handgun' sighting at Staffordshire supermarket

A man arrested on suspicion of having a firearm in a busy Staffordshire shopping street has been released on bail while police investigate.

A man was arrested after the alleged 'handgun' sighting in a shop off George Street, Tamworth. Photo: Google

Police arrested a 58-year-old man after a shopper reported seeing a handgun in a man's bag in a shop in George Street, Tamworth, at about 1.30pm on Thursday.

The man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place. Officers then searched a property in the area and seized an air pistol.

The 58-year-old, from Tamworth, has been released on conditional bail while police continue their enquiries.

