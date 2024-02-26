Express & Star
Close

Police issue photo of man they want to speak to after group broke into Walsall home

Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after a break-in at a Walsall home.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
West Midlands Police has issued this photo of the man officers want to speak to

The burglary took place at an address in Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, at around 7.20pm on February 7.

Police say a group forced their way into the home but left empty-handed.

Officers have appealed for information on a man they want to speak to in connection with the break-in.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website quoting 20/192864/23.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular