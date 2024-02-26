Police issue photo of man they want to speak to after group broke into Walsall home

The burglary took place at an address in Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, at around 7.20pm on February 7.

Police say a group forced their way into the home but left empty-handed.

Officers have appealed for information on a man they want to speak to in connection with the break-in.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website quoting 20/192864/23.