Police issue photo of man they want to speak to after group broke into Walsall home
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after a break-in at a Walsall home.
The burglary took place at an address in Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, at around 7.20pm on February 7.
Police say a group forced their way into the home but left empty-handed.
Officers have appealed for information on a man they want to speak to in connection with the break-in.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website quoting 20/192864/23.