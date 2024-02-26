Pair charged with theft after £700 of clothes stolen from McArthurGlen outlet

Police were called to the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands on Friday to reports of shoplifting.

Security staff at the Lichfield Road site discovered the stolen goods in a person's bag.

Costel Niculici, 32, and Antonia Petre, 21, both of Coventry have since been charged with theft from a shop.

Niculici is due to appear at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court today.

Petre is set to appear before Cannock Magistrates Court on May 1.