Driver walks free from court after blowing three times the legal drink drive limit
A Dudley drink driver has been banned from the roads after blowing more than three times the legal alcohol limit.
By Adam Smith
Vlad Murariu, from Foxglove Road, was caught by police driving his BMW while over the limit on New Year's Day this year.
Murariu was spotted driving down Blue Lane West, Walsall, and was pulled over by police officers on patrol.
After taking a breathalyser his reading was 121 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.