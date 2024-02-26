Drink drive arrests rocket across the West Midlands in last five year

Personal Injury Claims UK obtained figures from West Midlands Police show the number of arrests reached their peak in 2023.

In 2018, a total of 10,012 drunk drivers were arrested, compared with 17,019 last year.

Reasons for arrests include: causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A total of 14 drunk drivers were arrested for ‘causing death by careless driving’ in the last five years, according to West Midlands Police.

In 2021, 4 deaths occurred followed by eight in 2022 and a further 2 just last year.

A spokesman for Personal Injury Claims UK said: "There were 318 drivers in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drivers who were arrested in 2018 and 439 the year after.

"Figures rose again in 2020, with 443 arrests, climbing to 460 in 2021. Numbers fell slightly in 2022, with 421, but increased in 2023 to 454. Similarly, the number of drivers who were found unfit through drink/drugs has skyrocketed in the last five years in the West Midlands.

"694 were arrested in 2018, which jumped to a staggering 1,013 in 2019. In 2020, 880 were arrested which increased to 1,176 the following year. In 2022, 1,187 were detained by police, rising to 1,263 in 2023."

Personal Injury Claims UK are road traffic accident claims specialists that offer a service for anyone who has been harmed or injured by a drunk-driving offender.