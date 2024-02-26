DNA on weapons used to kill DPD driver 'a billion' times more likely to have come from suspects, court told

In the second week of the murder trial of five men accused of the murder of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury last year, Stafford Crown Court heard from a forensic expert who examined the weapons used to bludgeon and hack the DPD driver to death.

Aurman Singh, 23 of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21.

Five men are on trial for the murder: Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, have all denied killing Mr Singh.

Four other men, Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh accused of also attacking Aurman Singh remain at large after fleeing the scene.

Forensic scientist Stephen Paddock told the court on Monday that he had taken blood and DNA samples from a number of items found in Berwick Avenue or later recovered by police near to where the suspects were arrested.

He told the court that he first examined a black golf club handle found at the scene.