Builder admits two counts of fraud

Stephen Spurling is being prosecuted by Dudley Council under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulation act 2008.

He admitted two counts of fraud when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court, sitting at Park Hall, today - one of false representation and another over a payment by a customer.

The charges related to work carried out in July 2020 when he was trading under a company name of Red Roofing Ltd and a customer was asked to transfer £1,500 into a bank account belonging to business associate Claire Brooks, who denies all charges.

Spurling, aged 49, of Station Road, Balsall Common.

The case at Wolverhampton was adjourned until April 15 for pre-sentence reports.