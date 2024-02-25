Youths due to appear in court after street disorder with reports of males armed with weapons

West Midlands Police said officers recovered the items while responding to reports of young males allegedly armed with weapons congregating in Summer Row near Snow Hill.

The force said as a result a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Those arrested following the incident on Friday have since been charged and are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court next month.

A police statement added that "highly visible patrols" were being carried out in the vicinity.

"Anyone caught with a weapon can expect to be arrested and we'll pursue prosecution action. A criminal record can impact on future careers and travel," the force said.