Attempted murder arrest after police officer seriously hurt in Walsall hit-and-run

The officer - who has not been named - remains in hospital after suffering serious leg injuries when he was struck in Reservoir Place, Pleck, at about 10.30am yesterday.

West Midlands Police said a second officer was hurt in the same incident.

A manhunt was launched after the car drove off while the driver was being spoken to by police, injuring two officers.

In an update the force stated that acting on information from its inquiries officers stopped a vehicle in Oldbury just after 5.15am on Sunday and that during a search illicit drugs were found.

As a result two men were arrested in relation to the investigation.

The force said the officer sustained injuries which it was hopeful would not be life-changing, but it was "still early days" in his recovery and assessment at hospital was continuing today.

Another officer also received treatment, but fortunately was not seriously injured.

Walsall Local Policing Area's Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby said: "To learn a colleague has been injured while on duty is always distressing.

"He sustained some nasty injuries which we expect will take some time to recover from, and we'll be offering the officer, his family and colleagues all the support we can.

"This is a live investigation, where arrests have been made, and it's important we allow our detectives to progress their inquiries."

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of drugs with intent to supply. A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and in connection with the discovery of the drugs. Both are in custody awaiting questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the investigating team via the force's website, or by calling 101, and quote log 1403 of February 24.