Three plead not guilty to kidnap and robbery allegations
Three men accused of kidnapping another man in the Black Country have pleaded not guilty to the the allegations.
Idris Ahmed, 27, of Alexandra Road, Palfrey, in Walsall; Mohammed Jamil, 39, of Leyton Road, Handsworth, Birmingham; and Mohammed Saadh, 23, of Chipperfield Road, Birmingham, have all been charged with kidnap, false imprisonment, assault and robbery.
At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court all three denied the offences, which relate to an incident where a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed after being dragged into a car in Tipton on November 23.
A trail will be held in July.