Three plead not guilty to kidnap and robbery allegations

Idris Ahmed, 27, of Alexandra Road, Palfrey, in Walsall; Mohammed Jamil, 39, of Leyton Road, Handsworth, Birmingham; and Mohammed Saadh, 23, of Chipperfield Road, Birmingham, have all been charged with kidnap, false imprisonment, assault and robbery.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court all three denied the offences, which relate to an incident where a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed after being dragged into a car in Tipton on November 23.

A trail will be held in July.