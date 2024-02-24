Three men charged after suitcase loaded with 'high value' jewellery stolen from parked car

Police say the items, which were involved in a jeweller's sale, were taken from a vehicle parked on Dudley Road in Birmingham on Thursday.

Three men were arrested on Friday in West Bromwich after a car failed to stop for officers.

Miguel Ramirez, aged 56 and Jamie Oropeza Gutierrez, aged 46, both from London, and Denis Fonseca Albarracin, aged 57 and of no fixed abode, have since been charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

The men appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.