The police officer had attempted to speak to the driver of a car in Reservoir Place, Walsall, at around 10.30am on Saturday.

He was then hit by the car and "pushed" against a police vehicle.

The driver made off in the car, which was later found abandoned.

The Walsall-based officer was taken to hospital with "serious leg injuries". Another officer also received treatment but was not badly hurt.

West Midlands Police said "immediate enquiries" to identify and trace the driver are underway.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby of the Walsall Local Policing Area (LPA) said: "An officer has been injured while going about their duties and this is completely unacceptable.

"We are waiting for further updates on the extent of his injuries and our thoughts are with them and their family. We'll be offering them all the support we can, alongside colleagues who were there at the time."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 1403 of February 24.

Chair of the West Midlands Police Federation, Richard Cooke, described the incident as "shocking".

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "One of our officers has suffered very serious injuries after a ‘reverse ramming’ incident.

"My thoughts are with the officer, and his young family - another colleague out trying to do the right thing."