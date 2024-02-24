Man arrested after shopper spots 'handgun' in man's bag in Staffordshire supermarket
Police were called to a Staffordshire supermarket after a shopper reported "seeing a handgun" in a man's bag.
A man was arrested after the alleged sighting at a shop on George Street, Tamworth, at around 1.30pm on Thursday.
Staffordshire Police said someone reported seeing a handgun in a man's bag whilst inside the supermarket.
The force said no threats were made and the suspect left the store.
A 58-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on Friday on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a public place.
He was taken into police custody as officers continued with their enquiries.