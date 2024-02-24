Man arrested after shopper spots 'handgun' in man's bag in Staffordshire supermarket

A man was arrested after the alleged sighting at a shop on George Street, Tamworth, at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Staffordshire Police said someone reported seeing a handgun in a man's bag whilst inside the supermarket.

The force said no threats were made and the suspect left the store.

A 58-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on Friday on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a public place.

He was taken into police custody as officers continued with their enquiries.