Jailed: Wolverhampton sex offender raped women after becoming violent

Jonathon Baker was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court and sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday.

The court heard how the 46-year-old had started relationships with the women between 2013 and 2018, over the course of which he increasingly moved to more violent behaviour.

Eventually, he administered a drug on one of the women before sexually assaulting her.

The two women bravely came forward and told police about what happened to them, which led to Baker's arrest in October 2018.

In a police interview, Baker attempted to claim everything had been consensual between himself and the women, but then changed his story and accused them of making up their accusations against him.

When the allegation of drugging the woman came up, Baker was seen to laugh at the suggestion.

Despite this, investigating officers successfully built a conclusive case against him.

Baker was found guilty of rape, sexual assault and administering a substance to enable sexual activity.

He will spend a minimum of 12 years, less the four he has already served, in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Guidance and support to anyone who has experienced sexual assault can be found at west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/sexual-assault/#happen.

Anyone wishing to report an incident of sexual abuse or violence should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 999 in cases of immediate danger.