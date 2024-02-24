Jailed: Gambling rogue builder back behind bars again after 'identical' crimes

Sedgley conman Shane Rollinson was sentenced to 12 months for participating in a fraudulent business and dishonesty at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

No stranger to the dock, Rollinson, 35, was previously jailed for two years and two months in 2019 after leaving a trail of destruction and destitute customers who trusted him with their life savings.

Five years later and the story is the same, blaming his gambling addiction for ripping of people who believed he would carry out building work.

Advertising his services on Facebook, printing business cards and offering fake quotes, Rollinson was back ripping people off less than a year after leaving prison.