Jailed: Shoplifter used pram to conceal hundreds of pounds worth of items

Jemma Fennell was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, two days after being arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the city centre.

The 27-year-old, of Kathleen Road, Birmingham, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being accused of three counts of theft from a shop after hundreds of pounds worth of clothing and sundries were taken from stores, concealed in a pram.

Fennell, who pleased guilty in court, is one of two people appearing in front of magistrates over Friday and Saturday after Robert Streatham was arrested in Bilston on Thursday.

Streatham, aged 44, was charged with theft from a shop and failing to attend a Drug Intervention Program appointment and was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said prior to Fennell's appearance at court: "We’ve got two people appearing before magistrates today and tomorrow charged with shoplifting.

"Jemma Fennell is accused of three counts of theft from a shop after hundreds of pounds worth of clothing and sundries were taken from High Street stores concealed in a pram.

"The 27-year-old, from Birmingham, was arrested in Wolverhampton city centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"And yesterday we arrested 44-year-old Robert Streatham in Bilston. He has been charged with theft from a shop and failing to attend a Drug Intervention Program appointment.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

"Shoplifting is an issue we are working hard to tackle in Wolverhampton.

"If you have information about those involved in crime, contact us on 101 or share information via Live Chat."