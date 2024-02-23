'High-value theft' from McArthurGlen store in Cannock leads to arrests

Staffordshire Police said the pair were detained by officers out at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock on Friday evening as part of Operation Saltmine and came after a high-value theft from a store, although it is not know which one.

Operation Saltmine is part of an effort by Staffordshire Police and partner organisations to tackle anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Tonight, officers on Operation Saltmine have arrested two persons following a high-value theft from a store at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

"Both are now in custody."