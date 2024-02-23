Appeal for help after man assaulted by bike rider

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to ask for help with finding the rider of the bike, which was part of a group of bikes being ridden on Bush Road in Netherton on February 11.

The rider was seen to ride at a man, colliding with him, before punching him and making off.

The force said the rider was wearing a face covering and has asked for anyone with any information that can help identify the person to contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us identify this person?

"We want to speak to him after a man was assaulted in Netherton.

"Just before 2pm on Sun 11 Feb, a group were riding motorbikes on Bush Road.

"One of the group rode at a man, colliding with him then punching him before making off.

"We appreciate that the person pictured is wearing a face covering but we’re asking for anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime number 20/227232/24."