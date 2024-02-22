Speeding motorist who killed university student is back behind bars after driving while banned

Sukvinder Mannan killed 21-year-old Rebecca McManus and left her friend, Harriet Barnsley, with life-changing injuries when his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution smashed into a bus stop on Hagley Road West in Quinton, Birmingham, on May 31, 2014.

The 42-year-old had been racing another driver and reaching speeds of up to 100mph before losing control of the vehicle.

In December 2015, Mannan from Romsley, Worcestershire, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court where he was jailed for eight years and banned from driving for 10 years.

He had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mannan was however released in 2019 after serving half his sentence.

On February 15 this year, Central Motorway Police Group officers followed Mannan as he drove in a Mercedes on Rubery Lane, Rubery, after receiving information to suggest a disqualified driver was behind the wheel.

Mannan's car was pulled over by police when they spotted him driving through a red light.

He confirmed he was disqualified from driving until February 23, 2025. He was arrested and taken into custody.

During a police interview, Mannan said he was using the vehicle for the purposes of travelling to work for a couple of months.

In addition to confirming he knew he was still disqualified, he also admitted to not having any insurance for the vehicle.

Mannan appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on February 16 where he was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for a further 770 days, after pleading guilty to the offences of driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to comply with a red traffic light.

PC Jason Berry, investigating officer based with Central Motorway Policing Group, said: “Mannan showed total disregard for the order from the court which banned him from driving for 10 years.

"He now faces more time behind bars and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his actions.”