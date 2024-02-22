Jailed: Dishonest carer stole £15,000 off 'vulnerable' 89-year-old and sent money abroad

Trusted employee Stella Sarfo, aged 38, was arrested after it was discovered that she had withdrawn sums totalling £15,990 using the 89-year-old's bank card and the pin number while working at the Kingswinford property.

She was jailed after Wolverhampton Crown Court heard she sent her ill-gotten gains to relatives in Ghana and claimed that the woman was wealthy and did not need the cash.

Sarfo, of Perry Close in Dixons Green in Dudley, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position between December 17, 2022 to February 18, 2023 at a previous hearing.

Sentencing her on Wednesday, Judge Michael Chambers KC said even if the defendant regarded the victim as being wealthy, taking her money was "clearly was not" Sarfo's decision to make.