Driver charged with causing teenager's death by dangerous driving bailed until March
A driver accused of causing the death of a 19-year-old by dangerous driving has been bailed until his next hearing next month.
Adam Smith
Connor Jones, aged 20, of Kennedy Crescent, Lower Gornal, appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday to face charges concerning a crash last summer in Dudley.
Kane Foster died in the crash on Coopers Bank Road, Brierley Hill, on June 16. Two women were was also seriously injured in the crash. The 19-year-old's death led to a vigil in Lower Gornal.