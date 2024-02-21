Wolverhampton man appears in court accused of seriously injuring woman and boy in crash

Juraj Kozar, 29, of Warsash Close, Wolverhampton, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old had been arrested on Saturday in Kent, as part of an investigation into a two-car collision at the junction of Rookery Lane and Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton, at around 8.45pm on Friday.