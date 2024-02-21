Express & Star
Wolverhampton man appears in court accused of seriously injuring woman and boy in crash

A man has appeared in court in connection with a serious crash in Wolverhampton that left a woman and teenage boy in 'critical condition'.

By Daniel Walton
Published
The corner of Goldthorn Hill and Rookery Lane, where the incident took place. Photo: Google

Juraj Kozar, 29, of Warsash Close, Wolverhampton, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old had been arrested on Saturday in Kent, as part of an investigation into a two-car collision at the junction of Rookery Lane and Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton, at around 8.45pm on Friday.

