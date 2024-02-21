Weekly newspaper editor could face jail after admitting making indecent images of children

Rob George, of Rowan Close, Bromsgrove, appeared at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children or pseudo-photography of a child.

The 42-year-old is currently the editor of Bullivant Media titles the Worcester Observer, Evesham Observer and Malvern Observer.

The Worcester News reported at the time that George pleaded guilty to making one category A image – the worst level of image identified in the sentencing guidelines.

George also admitted to making two category B images and 36 category C images during the court hearing.

The offences date from between March 7, 2014, and October 14, 2021, in Bromsgrove. Moving images were also found in a video file.

The children involved were aged between one and eight years old at the time.

George will be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on March 15.

George was granted unconditional bail to attend his sentencing and told he would immediately have to sign the sex offenders register, at Worcester Police Station.

George has been an editor in the Bullivant group for more than 10 years, having previously edited the Droitwich Standard.

He had previously worked as a reporter at the Bromsgrove Standard.