Two litterers forced to pay £1,000 after being caught on Walsall Council CCTV

The two local residents were both caught on Walsall Council CCTV cameras. They were then prosecuted at Birmingham Magistrates' Court by the council’s Community Protection Team on Wednesday, January 24.

Cathryn Foggin of Formby Way, Walsall, was fined £146 for throwing takeaway waste in New Invention Square, Willenhall.

In addition to the fine, Foggin was ordered to pay a surcharge of £58 and council costs of £180, bringing the total cost to £384.

Meanwhile, Tanveer Hussain of Alexander Road, Walsall, was fined £440 for disposing of cardboard in Wallows Lane.

Hussain was ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs amounting to £85, bringing the total cost to £701.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities, said: “The fines handed out should serve as a very real warning to people who think they can litter and get away with it. The vast majority of people in the borough dispose of their rubbish responsibly, but the behaviour of a few is having a negative impact on our streets.

"Thankfully in these cases, our CCTV cameras caught them in the act and our Community Protection Team saw the case through.

“It is really important that the residents of Walsall come forward with any evidence they may have to help us to keep our streets clean.”

Walsall residents can report fly-tipping to flytipping@walsall.gov.uk