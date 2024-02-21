Police forced to tell community 'impersonator' in video circulating online is an actual officer

Video footage circulated around social media of a man in uniform ringing a doorbell in Erdington, Birmingham at 2am.

However, Erdington Police tweeted a clarification it was one of their officers.

Erdington Police tweeted: "Police are aware of a video circulating on social media of a male in police uniform ringing a doorbell at 2am on February 20.

"Some concerns expressed by the community that this person was impersonating a police officer. However, it has been confirmed that this was one of our officers carrying out an urgent enquiry about a missing person.

"Hope this reassures our community."