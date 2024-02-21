Man wanted after handbag taken from a vehicle in West Bromwich.
Sandwell police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after a handbag was taken from a vehicle.
By Paul Jenkins
The incident happened on High Street, West Bromwich on Sunday January 28 at around 8pm.
The handbag was discarded a short distance from the vehicle but bank cards and cash were stolen.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/190577/24