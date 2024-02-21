Express & Star
Man, 23, jailed for almost nine years after gun and drugs found in welfare check in Wolverhampton

A man has been jailed for almost nine years after a handgun and drugs were discovered in a Wolverhampton house.

By Deborah Hardiman
Jordan McLeod - jailed for weapon offences

Jordan McLeod, aged 23, was arrested after West Midlands Police carried out a welfare check at a property in the Fallings Park area on May 17 last year.

The firearm, a number of bullets, a sword and a quantity of drugs were seized and the defendant charged with possessing a firearm, ammunition, a weapon and Class A drugs.

