Man, 23, jailed for almost nine years after gun and drugs found in welfare check in Wolverhampton
A man has been jailed for almost nine years after a handgun and drugs were discovered in a Wolverhampton house.
Jordan McLeod, aged 23, was arrested after West Midlands Police carried out a welfare check at a property in the Fallings Park area on May 17 last year.
The firearm, a number of bullets, a sword and a quantity of drugs were seized and the defendant charged with possessing a firearm, ammunition, a weapon and Class A drugs.