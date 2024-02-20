Walsall market murder trial jury sent home early due to barrister's illness
Jurors in a trial of nine teenagers accused of murdering Bailey Atkinson were again sent home early due to illness.
Bailey, aged 20 from Bloxwich, died after being stabbed repeatedly in Walsall's old market in the early hours of January 28 last year.
The trial at Nottingham Crown Court was adjourned early on Monday after Miss Katherine Goddard KC, representing defendant Benjamin Wilkes, aged 19, became unwell part way through cross-examination of a police witness.