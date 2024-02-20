Man appears in court charged with causing deaths of Dudley friends Liberty Charris and Ben Corfield through dangerous driving

Dhiya Al Maamoury is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving more than a year after the incident in Oldbury.

Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, both from Dudley, died after a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered on the A457 Oldbury Road near to the junction with Crystal Drive at around 11.30pm on November 20, 2022.