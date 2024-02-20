Final hearing about Black Country street racing injunction set

An interim injunction has been in place in the region since December 2022.

It prohibits people from participating as a driver, a rider, or passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing, stunts, or other dangerous and obstructive driving.

The interim injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.

Anyone who breaches it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

At a court hearing held in Birmingham in December last year, Her Honour Judge Kelly permitted the interim injunction and Power of Arrest to remain in force and ordered that a final hearing take place on February 27 and February 28.

During the upcoming hearing, the Claimant Councils will seek to extend the scope of the injunction so that it covers spectators and organisers – in addition to participants – in car cruises and street races.

The application is led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "The interim injunction has been in effect for a year and has achieved a substantial amount of success – both in helping to prevent instances of street racing from occurring in the first place, and in leading to the conviction of a number of individuals for contempt of court in recent months.

"Nevertheless, residents also remain concerned about the effects of street racing and complaints continue to be received by the authorities about incidents across the region, in particular Overfield Drive and the Black Country Route in Bilston, Kenrick Way, West Bromwich, and Manor Way, Halesowen.

"Therefore, we will be returning to the High Court next week to seek a full and final injunction which we hope will also cover spectators and organisers, as both groups are not only encouraging meetings to take place, but are also putting their lives at risk by partaking in this activity."

The final hearing will be held in the High Court of Justice at the Birmingham District Registry, Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre, starting from 10.30am on each day.

For more information about the interim junction, visit the Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley, or Sandwell Council websites.