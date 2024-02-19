Three men wanted for domestic abuse crimes arrested in Dudley

Brierley Hill Police made domestic abuse their priority and arrested the males on a series of charging including burglary and harassment.

The team tweeted about their success.

Brierley Hill Police said: "Arrests the team have out locating wanted domestic violence offenders this afternoon. We now have three males in custody on suspicion of a range of offences from burglary to harassment."

Domestic abuse figures rocketed during the pandemic and lockdown and now those charged with various crimes are being brought before courts.

Black Country Women’s Aid supports people experiencing domestic violence and abuse in Sandwell, Dudley and Walsall.

A spokesman for the service said: "We offer sensitive and holistic support that help victims of abuse and their children to escape from violence, cope with trauma and rebuild their lives."

For more information about support available concerning domestic abuse visit https://blackcountrywomensaid.co.uk/.