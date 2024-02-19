Murder trial of five accused of killing Smethwick DPD driver gets underway

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, on Monday, August 21.

Mr Singh was part of a two-man crew delivering parcels for the delivery giant in the Shrewsbury area when he was allegedly attacked by a group of men shortly after 1pm.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at around 1.40pm.

Five men, four from the Black Country and one from Peterborough, appeared before Recorder Kristina Montgomery KC at Stafford Crown Court on Monday to stand trial accused of the 23-year-old's murder.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, have all denied murder.

On the first day of the hearing, all five men appeared in the dock and speaking through an interpreter, spoke only to confirm their names.

Judge Montgomery saw a jury of 10 men and two women sworn in for a trial that is expected to last between four and six weeks.

The case will continue on Tuesday morning.