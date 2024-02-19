Man arrested after car stolen at knifepoint in Stafford and later crashed on M42

The robbery took place on Newport Road, Stafford, at around 6.35pm on Sunday, when the owner of the Skoda Octavia was threatened with a knife before the robber made off with his car.

Central Motorway Police officers then tracked the vehicle down on the M42.

The car had been dumped at Hopwood services, in Alvechurch, after being involved in a crash with another car. No-one was injured in the collision.

The suspect attempted to make off from the scene but had no success.

A 44-year-old man, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Staffordshire Police confirmed on Monday that he remains in custody for questioning.