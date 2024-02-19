Jury unable to reach verdict over judge killed crossing Birmingham ring road

During the preceding trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Eliot Nash, 33, accepted he ran over Matthew Mawdsley on the A38 Birmingham ring road in December 2022 but denied causing death by dangerous driving while disqualified.

Despite the jury being told they could make a majority decision, they admitted they could not reach a decision even if they were given more time to deliberate by Judge Sarah Buckingham.

Nash, of Cedar Park, Willenhall, was told he could remain on bail but it is unclear whether there will be a retrial.

When asked outside the court, Nash, who was supported by his family, said: "We shall see, I do not want to say any more than that at the moment."

Mr Mawdsley was from Manchester but had recently been appointed a district judge in Birmingham. He was staying in a hotel in the city due to the rail network being down because of strikes.

He enjoyed a Friday afternoon and evening with his colleagues celebrating Christmas. After leaving colleagues before 10pm to return to his hotel he was hit by multiple vehicles after trying to cross the ring road between Corporation Street and Legge Street.

The court had heard this was not a normal pedestrian crossing spot but Nash, who was returning home after working on a stall in Pigeon Park, should not have been on the road anyway.

A hearing about the case has been lodged for March 4, with prosecuting lawyer Phil Bradley requesting two weeks to consider whether the Crown Prosecution Service would re-try the case.

Mr Bradley said the family of 54-year-old Mr Mawdsley would be consulted about the legal proceedings.