Appeal for witnesses after woman 'chased' out of car and 'assaulted' on busy road

The incident took place at around 12.45pm on February 11, on The Ringway.

West Mercia Police says a woman got out of a white Audi A3 before she was "chased" and "assaulted" by a man who had exited the same vehicle.

Investigating officer PC George McMillan said: "That part of Kidderminster is a busy part of the town, especially over the weekend.

"I’m sure someone reading this will have seen the assault taking place or have spoken with somebody who did, or perhaps you have dashcam footage from around this time that would help with the investigation? Either way I ask that you contact me."

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact PC McMillan by emailing george.mcmillan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 using extension 7733079.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/.