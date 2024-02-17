Teenage BMW driver given fine and points after being caught travelling at 101mph

A police officer caught Amr Senan driving a 3 Series at 101mph on the M5 as the motorway winds through the Sandwell borough at 11.05am on May 29.

The young driver admitted speeding via single justice procedure at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Senan, of Charles Walk, Rowley Regis, was fined £400 and ordered to pay £95 costs and a £135 victim surcharge.