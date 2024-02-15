Man arrested by police after 'malicious' social media posts reported is on bail

A 58-year-old man was arrested by West Midlands Police in Rowley Regis on suspicion of malicious communications after a number of social media posts were reported last month.

At the time, the force said it was working with partners and communities to help keep people safe and said there was no place for hate in the region.

Police today confirmed the man had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of malicious communications remains on bail while our inquiries continue."