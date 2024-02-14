Illegal off-road bikes being targeted by police force

The team from Brownhills Police have been targeting hotspot areas during school half term, working alongside partner organisations to tackle areas of concern.

The force said that they saw an increase in the use of bikes during school holidays and seen driving dangerously on roads and green spaces, while often being stolen bikes used to commit a number of offences.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our Brownhills WMP team have been targeting hotspot areas for illegal off-road motorbikes during school half term.

"We sometimes see an increase in the use of motorbikes being ridden illegally during the school holidays so we have been targeting areas of concern highlighted to us.

"These bikes are often driven dangerously on roads and green spaces causing significant upset to our local communities.

"Some are stolen and have been used to commit theft, burglary and other related offences."

Sergeant James Whild, neighbourhood policing supervisor for Brownhills, said: “We work alongside our partners including Walsall Council and The Rivers Trust to tackle the nuisance of off-road bikes.

“There are hotspot areas which have been highlighted so we are taking action.

"During half term and on the approach to springtime we will be focusing on problematic areas whilst working alongside partners.

"People can report incidents of illegal off road biking via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101."