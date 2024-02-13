Man wanted over spate of Sandwell robberies and thefts arrested

West Midlands Police found the wanted man this morning (Tuesday) is currently being questioned by detectives.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "This morning we have arrested a 38-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of eight counts of robbery, six counts of theft, one count of burglary and an assault.

"The arrest follows robberies and thefts in Oldbury, and on Bearwood Road and Cape Hill in Smethwick, in January and February."

The spokesman added: "Thanks to hard work from our officers we were able to trace the suspect, who was arrested from an address in Birmingham after he was found hiding behind a sofa.

"The man remains in custody for questioning."

Tackling robbers is one of the police's top priorities now in Sandwell.

The spokesman added: "Reducing robbery is a key element in tackling violence. We are working day and night to protect communities and to tackle this highly traumatic crime.

"Robbery remains a force priority. We target our activity in known hotspot areas, increasing our visibility and operational activity and arresting those intent on committing crime."