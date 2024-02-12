'Uncapped' needles discovered in shopping centre car park
Police found a number of needles outside a shopping centre on Sunday evening.
Officers from Cannock discovered the needles after being called to Victoria Shopping Centre in Hednesford.
It came after a member of the public spotted the needles "uncapped" on the floor of the busy car park.
Police posted an image of the offending needles and added on social media: "Thankfully no-one, especially any children have been hurt by them."
The needles have since been cleared.