'Uncapped' needles discovered in shopping centre car park

Police found a number of needles outside a shopping centre on Sunday evening.

Uncapped needles. A danger to the public.

Officers from Cannock discovered the needles after being called to Victoria Shopping Centre in Hednesford.

It came after a member of the public spotted the needles "uncapped" on the floor of the busy car park.

Police posted an image of the offending needles and added on social media: "Thankfully no-one, especially any children have been hurt by them."

The needles have since been cleared.

