Second West Midlands teen charged with terror-related offences

Shaan Farooq, aged 18, from Birmingham, was charged on January 26, with one count of possessing terrorist material and three counts of distributing terrorism-related material as part of an ongoing investigation.

The arrest marks the second teenager to be charged as part of an investigation into terrorism by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, with Amir El-Harith, aged 19, from Smethwick. Both were arrested in August last year.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Farooq was arrested in August last year alongside Amir El-Harith, aged 19 and from Smethwick, on suspicion of terrorism offences.

"El-Harith was charged last August and is awaiting trial in March on three counts of distributing terrorist publications, three offences of encouraging terrorism and one offence of possession of information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism."

Farooq is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.