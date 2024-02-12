Fire safety breaches at West Bromwich flats 'worst ever seen' as bosses get jail time

Daniel Orasanu, aged 49, and Carmen Lupu, aged 34, were jailed in their absence for almost three years for serious and prolonged breaches between November 2016 and August 7, 2017 at the block formerly known as Metro Court, in High Street, West Bromwich.

Safety checks revealed an absence of fire doors, faulty fire safety equipment, fire alarms being switched off and gaps between dividing walls and ceilings at the premises.

Sentencing them to 34 months and 33 months in jail respectively Judge, Neil Chawla told Wolverhampton Crown Court that it was the "worst case of fire safety breaches" in the country, after hearing that young families and workers converting the four-storey site were all put in danger.