Masked robbers sentenced five years after snatching teenage victim's wallet

The 15-year-old youth was walking alone, in Bromley Lane, in Kingswinford, at about 9pm on February 21, 2019 when he was chased by two 16- year-olds who pulled up next to him in a van.

In a victim impact statement read in court he explained that the incident had "scared" him, resulting in him feeling wary of going out and socialising.

As a result he even changed football teams for fear that he would be "ridiculed".

Now, aged 21, the defendants Bradley Carter and Raith Griffin were sentenced for an offence of robbery at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.