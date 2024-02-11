Express & Star
Jailed: Burglar who stole from Brierley Hill home before escaping in owner's car

A burglar who broke into a Dudley home before fleeing with valuables in the owner's car has been jailed.

By Isabelle Parkin
John Nomikos has been jailed for three years

John Nomikos, of Lower Derry Street, Brierley Hill, was sentenced to three years in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 2.

The 22-year-old broke into a house in Stamford Road, Brierley Hill, on December 10 where he stole a handbag containing a purse, a watch and keys to a car.

He then made his escape in the vehicle which was parked outside the property.

