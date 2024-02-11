Fare dodger who tried to avoid paying for short train journey given big court bill

The case against Louis Gyamfi, of attempting to travel on the railway without paying, was proven in his absence at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday, February 5.

The 20-year-old had attempted to avoid paying for his journey between Tame Bridge Parkway and Birmingham New Street on August 15 last year.

Last Monday, the court issued a £220 fine and £4 compensation against him,.

Gyamfi, of Burford, Telford, must also pay £175 costs and an £88 surcharge.

In total he must pay £487.