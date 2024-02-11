Fare dodger who tried to avoid paying for short train journey given big court bill
A young man who tried to avoid paying a train fare must fork out almost £500.
Published
The case against Louis Gyamfi, of attempting to travel on the railway without paying, was proven in his absence at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday, February 5.
The 20-year-old had attempted to avoid paying for his journey between Tame Bridge Parkway and Birmingham New Street on August 15 last year.
Last Monday, the court issued a £220 fine and £4 compensation against him,.
Gyamfi, of Burford, Telford, must also pay £175 costs and an £88 surcharge.
In total he must pay £487.