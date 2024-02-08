Safer Travel Police, a partnership involving West Midlands Police, Transport for West Midlands and British Transport Police, has pledged to crack down on anti-social behaviour impacting the transport network in the Coalpool area.

The policing team is working with Walsall Council and police in Bloxwich to tackle the issues following "recent complaints" regarding the behaviour of a group of young people.

In a letter addressed to residents, Safer Travel Police said a "small group" of youths had been throwing bricks at passing buses, "being a nuisance" to drivers, "abusing and assaulting" passengers and "loitering" at bus shelters.

It said the main routes affected by the issues were the Carolean Coaches 19 service and National Express 29 service, which both run from Walsall to Bloxwich.

The letter urged residents to report any occurrences of anti-social behaviour on the routes to "prevent further incidents".

The letter continued: "If you wish to report anyone you know is committing these offences, please let us know via text on 81018. Your information will remain anonymous.

"Hopefully, by working together we can prevent further incidents like this from happening again and make your communities a safer place to reside.

"If you wish to report any other anti-social behaviour issues, please contact West Midlands Police on 101 or via the live chat option online."

The publication of the letter comes after it was revealed on Thursday that a new operator, Willenhall-based Carolean Coaches, will take over the number 19 bus service.

The service was one of many covering Blakenall which was suspended or diverted as a result of anti-social behaviour.

A new timetable planned for the service will see it run until 4.30pm, as opposed to 3pm, everyday.