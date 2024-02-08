Murder investigation after police discover victim's bank card was used after he was found dead

Officers were alerted by a concerned relative and a "safe and well check" was carried out at a property on Baldmoor Lake Road on Tuesday.

During the check, a 65-year-old man was found deceased.

A West Midlands Police statement added: "Our enquiries revealed the man’s bank card had been used since his death and we have now arrested two men – a 25-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of murder and fraud and a 51-year-old has detained on suspicion of fraud.

"We are continuing to conduct a thorough forensic examination at the address and have spoken to neighbours, but we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could help our investigation.

"Please contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 631 of 6/2," the statement continued.