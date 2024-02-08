Express & Star
76-year-old man arrested after police called to incident on Wolverhampton road

A man in his 70s has been arrested after police were called to an incident on a Wolverhampton street.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
The incident took place on Boundary Way, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Police received reports of a man behaving in a threatening manner on Boundary Way, Penn, just before 3pm on Thursday.

There were reports of a disturbance at a school in the area.

Police say threats were also made to damage property.

The 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to commit criminal damage and dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

