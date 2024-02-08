76-year-old man arrested after police called to incident on Wolverhampton road
A man in his 70s has been arrested after police were called to an incident on a Wolverhampton street.
Police received reports of a man behaving in a threatening manner on Boundary Way, Penn, just before 3pm on Thursday.
There were reports of a disturbance at a school in the area.
Police say threats were also made to damage property.
The 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to commit criminal damage and dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody for questioning.