Van stolen from Bridgnorth window firm's premises
A Bridgnorth window firm has asked people keep an eye out for one of its vans after thieves stole the vehicle on Tuesday night.
Ecosafe Windows and Doors said the white Ford Transit, registration BT16 FPD, was taken from its Bridgnorth unit at around 10.30pm.
Dylan Lloyd-Bowen from the firm said: "If anyone has seen it around please get in touch."
If anyone has seen the van the are urged to contact the company on 07521 543259 or to call the police.